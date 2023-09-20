“Covid was a real disaster for the fitness sector, but in 2022 the clubs resumed, recovering what had been lost. And in 2023 there was recovery both in terms of number of customers and turnover Considering that sporting activity in the gym is strictly seasonal, September-August, even if we are only at the beginning the feeling is very positive and with the hope that ‘they won’t bother us with Covid'”. Paolo Menconi, president of Ifo – International fitness observatory, says this in an interview with Adnkronos/Labitalia.

“Both gym managers and members – he underlines – no longer want to hear about Covid, they want to train without using apps, but by going to the gym and training outdoors. Many members think that no one can replace an instructor in flesh and blood, people want physical contact and socialization that an app at home certainly can’t offer.”

“In fact, we are witnessing an increase – he points out – in the interest in the outdoors, that is, training always guided by a gym instructor, but in an outdoor environment in the morning and evening. This is a service in addition to the clubs, before the Covid had not emerged so clearly.”