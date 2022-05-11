Fitness | Nutritionist is appalled by children’s fitness competitions: “I see no reason why a 12-year-old should even do fitness”

The first competitions are scheduled for next year, albeit without body comparisons. “It stinks of responsibility washing,” says the nutritionist.

Finland The Fitness Association plans to lower the minimum age for fitness competitions to 12 years. Today, racing is allowed for those over the age of 16, but until a few years ago the minimum age was 18.

The first competitions for 12-15 year olds are scheduled for 2023.

He was the first to talk about it Yle.

Fitness Sports Association’s plans for the nature of the competitions are still open, but the first training competitions are scheduled to take place in Pajulahti in the summer of 2023.

Executive Director of Finnish Fitness Sports Ville Isola notes in a press release released on Wednesday that physics comparisons, or posing on stage, are not coming to the under-16 age group. As late as Tuesday in Yle’s story, Isola mentioned posing.

“I want to emphasize that the youth competition does not include a critique of physics and the competition is reminiscent of an adult competition. Our sports federation is a responsible representative of fair play in all activities, ”Isola states in a press release.

So what do children’s fitness games include?

“I think the form of competition includes sporting elements that express speed, endurance, strength and skill. I see functional tracks and fitness district-type activities of my own weight, where the target is secondary school students, ie 12–15-year-olds, ”Isola says in a press release.

“But the work is still in progress. We also have discussions with other species. We have an attraction that could benefit other species. ”

When The plans of the Fitness Sports Association came to light, especially the posing raised a lot of criticism from experts in the field and on social media.

Certified nutritionist Leena Putkonen considered it particularly questionable if the developing body would be subject to evaluation.

“When it comes to skills, for example, it also stinks of responsibility washing.”

According to Putkonen, competition should not be part of junior fitness.

“Could junior activities be, for example, hobby clubs?” Putkonen suggests.

“Yes, I don’t see any reason why a 12-year-old should even do fitness. Yes, I understand the Point of bringing a hobby into a more controlled environment. Still, it is questionable. ”

Putkonen emphasizes that, for example, eating disorders, which are also a problem in fitness, do not show up. Fitness sports have found that underweight children can’t compete but overweight ones do.

“Being overweight can also have a problem with eating and training,” Putkonen points out.

Putkonen has discussed the matter with a sports professional and pointed out that even with the so-called old sports, among other things, nutrition issues are still pending.

“How to support a growing and developing young person? When does exercise make sense and is eating smart? Is there enough expertise in coaching? ” Putkonen lists.