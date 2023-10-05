Thanks to the Internet, stories have been revealed of teachers who have been fired for dancing, as well as for their way of dressing, but if you thought it was already a closed issue, it is not like that, because a fitness mother and beautiful teacher revive the debate: Don’t wear small clothes?

Through the TikTok social network, the account ‘@zaocoesaguadecoco’ generated debate by spreading that state parent committees They asked the managers that mothers should wear certain clothes.

Given this, Internet users began to debate whether outfits are so important, since the most important thing is to ensure education, however, there are several cases in which teachers have been criticized for their dresses and clothing in general, Because it has made parents uncomfortable.

Education teachers have great obstacles when teaching classes, from finding strategies so that the entire educational establishment acquires the necessary knowledge, as well as having sufficient materials to teach classes.

However, it seems that it is not just those obstacles, as teachers have found themselves having to change their way of dressing because some parents are demanding their dismissal.

They criticize fitness mothers

That is why the video broadcast by the ‘@zaocoesaguadecoco’ account caught everyone’s attention because state parents’ committees placed ‘requirements’ that mothers must meet.

During the recording, a poster was shown outside an elementary school, which highlighted: “Mothers, we ask you in the most attentive manner to come and pick up your children with appropriate clothing at this educational facility.”.

Which caught the attention of netizens since they pointed out what clothes mothers cannot wear, including mini shorts, miniskirts, low-cut blouses, tank tops, transparent blouses, because if they did not comply, they stressed that they would not be allowed to wear them. the entrance.

Likewise, mothers are seeking to reform local educational laws, in which they prohibit teachers from having OnlyFans accounts, in addition to being careful with the photographs they spread. in social networks.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products