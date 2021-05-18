Fitness clubs that have just begun to recover from the effects of the lockdown and are approaching the indicators of 2019 may not survive during the low summer season, Olga Kiseleva, president of the Association of Fitness Industry Operators (AOFI), told Izvestia.

According to her, small, non-network projects are at risk. However, large companies are now forced to optimize their ineffective branches. During the pandemic, about 25% of clubs were closed, and this is not the limit, Kiseleva noted.

About another 10% of them may stop working this year, industry representatives predict.

For example, before the pandemic, Alex Fitness had 74 clubs. After the end of the lockdown, eight clubs closed.

“Of the 66 branches operating now, another six or eight clubs may close by the end of the year, which are now in the risk zone,” said the founder of the network, Alexei Kovalev.

According to him, the main problem is that a large number of debts have been accumulated, including for rent and loans. He added that the owners, banks, the tax service are meeting halfway. Nevertheless, these debts will have to be settled before the end of this year and even at the beginning of the next. Profit is possible not earlier than the fall of 2022, the entrepreneur is sure.

