LDear readers, the Easter holidays are over and if you have tried to get some exercise in the meantime, this conversation is a good source of ideas for the coming weeks and months on how to continue in everyday life. Because our sports editor Jan Ehrhardt has with the Athletic trainer Christian Mohr talked about how the body suffers from office work, why everyone should do strength training – and what Golden-Agers have to consider. For example a simple squat. Can I lower my body’s center of gravity with my knees and thus shift my body’s center of gravity? Or am I just bending my hips and not shifting my center of gravity at all, instead compensating for the lack of mobility with a joint higher up? One speaks of “knee bender” and “hip bender”, i.e. whether the movements come from the knees or the hips.

Mohr sees that again and again people are no longer used to bending their knees properly. The same applies to lunges or rotation work, i.e. when we rotate the body at certain points, perhaps even against a resistance. You will learn more in the interview: What are the differences between everyday and professional athletes in training? Can the risk of injury in sports be reduced through proper strength and athletic training? How important is regeneration for training success?

But we answered a few more questions this week: What can parents do if a child is shy or introverted? And what’s the difference anyway? The child and adolescent therapist Ralph Schliewenz explains this in an interview with Ursula Kals and Lucia Schmidt: “I think parents have to protect their children, give them a safe framework. The children don’t have to do anything they don’t want to do. But of course, as they get older, they have to learn to find their own way through everyday life and to accept situations that they cannot change. Then the task of the parents is no longer to protect them from everything, but to show them how to behave in such situations,” he said – and many other interesting things.

The Dream of your own house is so hopeless how long no more. You only have to open the newspaper or look it up on the internet to see that. There you will find ads like this one: Four-room apartment with a patch of grass in the Frankfurt area for sale, 125 square meters for 795,000 euros. If you want to buy this apartment, you need equity capital of more than 200,000 euros. On top of that, he would have to spend more than 3000 euros every month to pay off the loan and the interest, and all this for an apartment on the ground floor of a staid three-family house, not for a dream house with a garden.

But even such an object is unaffordable for most Germans. You just don’t have enough money. Markus Grabka from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) sees this as a major problem. “Home ownership was a central promise of advancement in the Federal Republic,” he says. “For many, that no longer applies.” Birgit Ochs, the editor responsible for “Wohnen” in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper, took a closer look at the reasons for this – and what can be done now.

