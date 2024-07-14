03 MIN 00 SEC

Mexico City (July 13, 2024) .-16:22 hrs

Richard Simmons, a former television personality and fitness guru, died Saturday at the age of 76 of apparent natural causes. Credit: AP

He released dozens of fitness tapes including ‘Sweatin’ to the Oldies’, ‘Party off the Pounds’, ‘Blast Off’, ‘Pump and Sweat’, ‘Tonin Uptown’, ‘Tonin Downtown’ and many more. Credit: AP

He appeared in 72 episodes of the series ‘General Hospital’. Credit: AP

According to the outlet, official sources informed them that police and firefighters responded to a call from his housekeeper shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, where he was pronounced dead.

For now, they are investigating the incident as a natural death, although police sources added that Simmons suffered a fall on Friday night, which could be related to the death. They ruled out anything suspicious or illicit.

Last Friday, the television personality wrote a message to her fans, thanking them for their birthday wishes.

“Thank you… I’ve never received so many birthday messages in my life. I’m sitting here writing emails. Have a lovely Friday. Love, Richard,” he wrote.

The Louisiana native has become reclusive in recent years, prompting him to undergo wellness checks on several occasions. In March of this year, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Recently, in an interview with People, she said that she “feels good” despite her age.

“I’m grateful to be here, to be alive another day,” he said. “I’m going to spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is helping people.”

Milton Teagle “Richard” Simmons, his real name, was planning a Broadway musical with producer and composer Patrick Leonard.

WHO WAS?

Richard was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 12, 1948. He earned a BA in art from Florida State University and later moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s.

He got a job as a waiter in Beverly Hills and opened a series of gyms for out-of-shape clients. One of his ventures was The Anatomy Asylum (later renamed Slimmons), which originally included a salad bar, as the guru’s philosophy was also based on healthy eating. The place closed in 2016.

He released dozens of fitness tapes such as Sweatin’ to the Oldies, Party off the Pounds, Blast Off, Pump and Sweat, Tonin Uptown, Tonin Downtown and many more.

She also dabbled in acting. One of the shows she appeared on often was General Hospital, where she landed a recurring role that lasted four years, beginning in 1979. She appeared in 72 episodes and returned to the show for a cameo in 2013. Other titles include What Women Want, Hercules, All My Children, Evening Shade, The Larry Sanders Show, among others.

Her track record includes the publication of a series of cookbooks on healthy eating.

Richard’s positive and quirky energy made people drawn to him. The guru never failed to help his fans, with TMZ even reporting that the personality answered hundreds of emails every day, and made 15 to 20 calls to help people who were going through difficult times.