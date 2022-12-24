face holiday fairThe Dutch fitness guru and singer Margretha van de L. (48) has been convicted by the highest court of tax fraud and the illegal possession of erection pills. The dance and fitness coach has litigated up to the so-called Supreme Court to escape her one-year prison sentence, but without result. The Frisian also risks a prison sentence in Belgium because of the suspicion of financial exploitation of various escort women.

Margretha van de L. will probably not ring a bell among television-watching Netherlands, but she is certainly a well-known name among various artists and television personalities. As a dance and fitness coach, she has assisted several celebrities in recent years, including Ernst Daniel Smid, Eva Simons and Ruth Jacott. In recent years, she has also become the face of the Vakantiebeurs, which is held every year in Utrecht. She also has a number of modest hits to her name as a singer.

In March last year, Margretha’s success story took a negative turn when she was arrested in the Belgian town of Schilde. The prostitution team of the Antwerp police had been conducting a top-secret investigation into her escort agency in Retie, which is just across the border near Eindhoven, for a year now. In the meantime, according to the judiciary, sufficient evidence has been collected to prosecute her for illegal prostitution, exploitation and human trafficking. The case will go to court in January. See also Dozens injured after new protests in Sudan against the coup

Margretha ran a call center in Retie from which her company sent escort ladies to appointments. The customers were located in both Flanders and the Netherlands. Margretha’s company used about fifty websites for this. Bee web designer Jeroen Van der Linde it rained, in its own words, ‘constant complaints’ from duped and threatened clients, sex workers and drivers of the escort agency. He broke off the partnership.

Eight tons

Van der Linde, who has been working in the escort industry for fifteen years as manager of dozens of erotic websites, states that Margretha risks a maximum sentence of five years in prison in Belgium. According to him, the health coach has ‘left behind a trail of abuses, malpractices and large-scale fraud’. “Margretha repeatedly put drivers and sex workers in danger out of financial interest and promised customers anything and everything, but only caused them financial misery and conflicts with their families,” says Van der Linde.

Not only in Belgium, but also in the Netherlands, Margretha caught the eye of the authorities. Investigations by the FIOD, among others, showed that they had deliberately kept the earnings of some undeclared women out of their accounts. As a result, it declared slightly less than one-fifth of its turnover to the tax authorities. The tax investigation service calculated the total tax loss at more than eight hundred thousand euros.

Kamagra

It later turned out that Margretha was also secretly dealing in kamagra, a kind of viagra. This is a violation of the Medicines Act. Margretha claims to be innocent and appealed against her sentence several times, but the Supreme Court ruled otherwise this week. Her previous sentence – eighteen months in prison, six of which are suspended – will remain final. “The court strongly blames the suspect for having acted as it has been declared proven,” can be read in the verdict. ‘In addition, it emerged from the hearing that the suspect was insufficiently aware of the evil nature of her behaviour.’

In Belgium, the Dutch may face an even heavier sentence. There are at least eight victims in this criminal case. According to sources in the escort world, Margretha “earned abnormally” from prostitution. That is forbidden in Belgium. “She sent ladies to customers and pocketed most of the income,” says Van der Linde, who has been investigating her practices for years. “Her company has been known since 2005 and no municipality has done its homework, as it still operates in the Netherlands without a permit at an anonymous location. This whole thing stinks, and not much.”

‘Queen of the Escort’

Belgian lawyer Walter Damen, who represents Margretha van de L. in Belgium, was not available for comment on Saturday morning. Earlier he said that the activities of his client are not punishable in the Netherlands. “Dutch law allows an escort service. Whoever runs such a company can earn money from it. That’s perfectly legal. The legislation in Belgium is very different. Running an escort company is illegal in Belgium.” See also The secret of the pom-pom on winter hats revealed

Margretha is still at large and has therefore been asked for a response. She chooses not to respond now. The Frisian has always denied all allegations about her escort agency. In the meantime, she is not afraid to seek publicity. This autumn, for example, her autobiography ‘Queen of the Escort’ was published, in which she elaborates on her double life and her arrest in Belgium last year. It was a bad period in her life, she says in the the podcast Hannelore in your Ears. “When the biography was finished, I thought: this is my life. I am very happy and happy with it.”



