Bodybuilder Andrea Sunshine, 52, said she suffers prejudice on OnlyFans, the adult content platform for which she creates content, due to her age. She, who is known as Grandma Fitness, says that ageism is recurrent.

“It’s becoming more and more ‘normal’ for me to go through situations like this. At OnlyFans, I receive some disgusting messages from prejudiced people who want to destroy my self-esteem”, he vents.

+ How online pornography messes with children’s minds

The muse says she is revolted by situations like that of three young students at a university in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, who made a video that went viral, mocking a classmate, over 40 years old. According to them, the woman could not be there and should have been retired because she was old. “Behavioral delay and lack of sensitivity”, warns Andrea, who believes that the way to deal with this type of speech is to show, with actions, that people can be and work wherever they want.

“What people say about me is a reason for me to strive and grow even more. Little do they know that they are the reason for everything I’m achieving”, says she, who even had health problems due to ageism and almost thought about giving up work. “I had to do some therapy sessions. That’s the only way for me to rediscover myself as an empowered mature woman, ”she recalls.

Andrea Sunshine has revealed that she has had sex with 720 people since her divorce. The influencer also told the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, that she is bisexual, and dated about “3 to 5 people a week”.