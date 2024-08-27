“Mir 24”: Lateral walking will help to maintain the youth of the body after 50 years

Fitness experts have named several exercises that will help maintain the youth of the body after 50 years. This is reported by the TV channel “World 24”.

Lateral walking can help with this. It is suitable for developing the gluteal muscles, as well as the muscles that abduct the hips. This exercise relieves the load from the lower back. It is also useful to do lateral or reverse lunges: they will help activate the stabilizer muscles, improve coordination and stability.

Another useful exercise is the glute bridge. It helps strengthen not only the buttocks, but also the hamstrings, and also improves the condition of the spine.

Earlier, Russians were advised an exercise that would help get rid of belly fat after 40 years. We are talking about the “mountain climber” exercise. It puts stress on several muscle groups and helps burn more calories. In addition, no additional equipment is required to perform it and it is suitable for both beginners and experienced athletes.