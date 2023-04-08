Fitness expert says cardio is one of the least effective ways to lose weight

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels has dismissed the benefits of cardio for weight loss, calling it one of the least effective types of exercise. Her words lead shape.

“The weight loss formula is simple: you have to burn more calories than you eat and, to the surprise of many, strength training burns more calories than stationary cardio,” the expert explained. She recommended circuit training for best results.

Michaels noted that cardio is suitable for muscle recovery during the weekend. “For example, if you do strength training four times a week and want to do one or two more workouts, but at the same time give the muscles time to recover, then these days are the best to do cardio,” she added.

Earlier, fitness trainer Ruslan Akimov named a way to get in shape for the summer. The expert advised to train three times a week, eat right and walk daily. He noted that it is not necessary to implement everything at once: “In the first week, try to eat more healthy food and walk, do one simple workout.”