Being fit doesn’t necessarily require paying for gym memberships or fat-burning classes. In fact, to stay on the line, there are exercises to do comfortably at home, with tools and equipment that are commonly found in your own homes!

Would you like to go in gym but you don’t have time because between home and children you can’t carve out 30 minutes a day all for yourself?

Well do not despair because it is true that going to the gym as well as toning up the body certainly also relaxes the mind but you will certainly be able to make up for it using tools you find around the house and above all we women have to do it every day.

Do the housework it has never been so much fun, because in addition to polishing the house you can do it too physical exercise And burn calories excess accumulated during the winter and feel more ready to face the swimsuit test that we women fear every year.

Exercises to do comfortably at home to stay fit

Here are some little tips on how to tone yourself up by simply sweeping your apartment as this action could be a perfect daily exercise.

Exercises to do at home with the broom

There broom in this case it owns great potential as a fitness tool:

clasp your hands in front of us with two hands, keeping your grip tight, flex your legs assuming a position very close to the one you usually use to sit down, go up and down 10 times, rest 30″, repeat for 3 sets.

Exercises with broom and carpet

Another exercise to do at home involves a typical abdominal position, namely:

back firmly on the floor and legs raised at 90 degrees with the pelvis, The broom must always be held firmly with both hands and arms extended above the head, perform small lifts of the broom, moving only the shoulders, leaving you with the feeling of wanting to touch the broom with your feet, without however moving your back from the floor, repeat this movement 10 times, rest 30″, repeat for 3 sets.

