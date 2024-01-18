Fitness centers | HS compared nine fitness centers – Is it worth paying more than a ton a year for a gym?

HS compared nine fitness centers. Large chains with several locations in the capital region, but also a few locations with one location, were selected for comparison. On the map, the offices of nine compared chains or individual halls. Not all locations have group exercise.

HS compared nine fitness centers offering group exercise. In Helsinki, the monthly membership including jumps ranged from less than 30 euros to up to 90 euros per month. It turned out that you can go to the gym for cheap, but for money you can get, for example, jacuzzis, massage chairs, cold baths and hot yoga.

Vlife there are also cheap hobbies. Fitness center training can be counted among those, which nowadays it is possible to do quite inexpensively.

That's what a university lecturer says Hanna Vehmaswho has studied fitness centers.

“By the way, the price of exercising is on the rise, especially in sports that require indoor spaces. However, gym memberships, for example, for students, can be for a monthly fee of a couple of dozen.”