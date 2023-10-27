A couple of months ago Laura Kummerle tried uploading something different to her Instagram. She had been posting routines for several years now. fitness, so the exercises were not entirely new. But the camera shot did: it focused directly on her ass, sexualizing the entire result. What happened next would surprise no one, except Kummerle herself. Honestly, she didn’t expect such a brutal response. He acknowledged a week later in a video in which he explained that it was an experiment.

Your publication multiplied the visits it normally receives. Also the comments. And the income. “There was a huge increase in sales of my programs and requests for private lessons,” she said. “I had noticed that other creators sexualize his body. “I thought it was some kind of attention-seeking, but I have seen that there is a direct correlation between this and sales,” she acknowledges.

Social networks prioritize slightly sexualized content. Nothing explicit, but suggestive. Sex sells and the social network Instagram, after all, is a big market. It affects all users, but there are segments where it is more evident. In recipes, travel or book channels, the body is more secondary. In exercise and sports, a community with more than 50,000 content creators, according to some studies, The thing is much more obvious. The result is a trend that has been worsening in recent times. “It is the sexualization of the industry fitness”Kummerle points out. “And I have some ideas about it.” This gymnast based in Georgia, United States, has been doing sports her entire life. Her working in tights and tight clothing. She knows that to teach how to perform an exercise well, her body has to be seen. But she believes there is a very clear line that separates sports from sexuality. And that many of her companions have crossed it.

Nicolas Kayser-Bril, NGO analyst Algorithm Watch confirms Kummerle’s feelings with data. Did an experiment in which 2,400 photographs were analyzed by installing a program on 26 Instagram users. He found that posts containing photos of women in underwear or bikinis were 54% more likely to appear in the feed. Those of men with bare torsos, 28% more. On the contrary, if the photos included food or landscapes, they were about 60% less likely to appear in the news.

“Some of the accounts we followed were instagramers “specialized in analyzing feminist books,” the analyst points out in a telephone conversation. “There was no chance that their audience would reward that type of content. But even there the effect was clearly seen.” Taking this study into account, Kayser-Bril is convinced that it is not a lubricious topic, but rather an algorithmic one. ”Maybe a lot of people prefer sexier content or whatever,” he acknowledges. “But it’s not just that. It is very difficult to audit these types of systems, but the algorithm plays a role in it.” The expert is not even sure that this is by design. It may be because of the amount of porn that moves through the internet sinks.

“Instagram censors porn when it detects it, but doesn’t see it immediately,” he explains. That is why there is a network of new users who use this type of content to quickly gain followers. Then they delete the photos and sell the accounts on channels like socialtradia.com. For 150 euros you can become a influencerwith thousands of passionate followers.

These accounts run beneath the surface. “It’s like a sinkhole, like the sewers of Instagram, but even if we don’t see it, it’s huge in terms of clicks and numbers,” says Kayser-Bril. So much so that, although it goes under the radar of censors and the majority of users, it penetrates the bowels of the app and modifies what it understands that the average user likes. It’s not that Instagram users are out. It’s just that their algorithms are. When asked about this, Meta refers to the company’s blog. Here it is ensured that the order of the feed Instagram is made based on “a series of predictions about the stories that will seem most relevant and valuable to you” taking into account factors such as the history of views, interactions and the link you have with the author of the post in question.

Sergio Peinado It starts from an obvious point to concretize a well-crafted speech. “Physical appearance is important in society,” says this Sports Sciences graduate and content creator. On Instagram it is even more so. And on the Instagram accounts that talk about sports, much more. There is a part, Peinado acknowledges, that has nothing to do with sex: “The public wants to look like you, there is this bias that if you have a good body, you have more authority,” he reflects. “Even if it is false, because that depends on genetics, diet or even supplements, things that are not always seen on the networks.”

Taking all this as valid, there is a line, diffuse and subjective, that separates what is sporty from what is spicy. “Of course if you sexualize your content you will have more impact in the short term,” Peinado concedes, “but I don’t know if it’s worth it, I don’t know if you build a community this way.” In his case, he was clear about where to draw that line. Social networks are large and all content is legal, he says, there is space for everyone to build their profile and their community. “I have seen colleagues who have started in the world of fitness and they have been sexualized until they end up on Onlyfans [plataforma de contenido de pago que suele ser sexual], because they have seen that it worked better for them,” he acknowledges. And that may be fine, but it’s not what she wants.

Sexualization impacts creators, but also content consumers. The main effect is biological and does not need much explanation. But there may be some secondary ones in self-perception and body satisfaction. Research suggests that exposure to a standard, thin, and often sexualized beauty ideal can reduce body satisfaction in users, especially adolescent women. However, it is not clear that sexualization is a determining factor in this equation. A study from the University of Padua tried to find out. A group of young people were exposed to three sets of photos on Instagram. The first showed sexualized beauty ideals; the second, sexualized body positivity and finally, non-sexualized body positivity. The results showed both beneficial and critical aspects and concluded that sexualization on Instagram does not have to have a negative impact if it is treated respectfully and conveys a message of acceptance of one’s body.

Caroline Are, sociologist and digital criminology researcher at the University of NewCastel believes that sexualizing oneself on social networks is not a negative thing. It empowered her. Because Are, in addition to being a researcher, is a dancer poledance (vertical bar). Study how social networks show and hide women’s bodies. And he assures that Instagram is increasingly more prudish.

“There is a paradox in this, which many researchers point out,” he explains in an audio exchange. “Involuntary sexualization, the most artificial or the most mainstream, represented by celebrities, is pushed by the algorithm. But the most personal content or content from people who come from more marginal contexts is censored. Thus, in the end we see that sexualized content reflects power dynamics,” summarizes Are.

The sociologist believes that sexualizing yourself is a way to empower yourself. To take control of one’s own body and present oneself to the world. Therefore, she says that doing it by choice on social networks is a positive thing. She contrasts this idea with the sexualized world sold in advertising or in traditional media, where it is not the woman who is sexualized, but the system. She assures that social networks are copying this model and penalizing those who deviate from the norm. “They promote only the types of sexuality that they sell,” she summarizes. On this she might agree with Kummerle. Sex, on Instagram, sells.

