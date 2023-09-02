Nintendo UK announced that soon the game Fitness Boxing will be removed from sale ineShop of Nintendo Switch. The fateful date will be November 30, 2023. The news has been confirmed by other European eShops.

The tweet is very clear: “From 11.59pm on 30 November 2023 (UK time), it will no longer be possible to purchase the digital version of Fitness Boxing.” Then you are invited to visit the official page of the game for more information. Here we can read:

“Important Notice: from 11.59 pm on 30 November 2023 it will no longer be possible to purchase the downloadable version of Fitness Boxing or download the demo. Users who have already purchased the software will be able to continue playing or re-downloading the software and its updates after that date.”