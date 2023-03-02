Have you ever dreamed, at least once in your life, of taking on the role of the mighty Kenshiro and start beating up friends, relatives and totally random people in an attempt to get them to explore in the name of Divine School of Hokuto? To date we have tried many videogame experiences that have put us in the shoes of the iconic protagonist of the series Hokuto no Kenall mainly from the controller in hand and down the barrel to the first unfortunate person on duty, but only with Fighting Mania: Fist of the North Star it was proposed to us the actual possibility of facing the iconic opponents using our real fists. But everything is about to change, here and now, with Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star!

If the 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and 10km run of Saitama they weren’t enough to sculpt your physique and become very powerful, there is actually still someone able to guide you in training to stay (or get back) in shape using the arcane art of combat. Yeah, I mean, fuck the plastic headband by Ring Fit Adventureand let yourself be coached by the best coaches you will ever have in your life!

For many years now, Nintendo consoles, together with a rich portfolio of titles of the most disparate genres, are also able to offer software dedicated to physical training, a rather interesting move that goes very well with the various controllers with motion sensors or external peripherals . Why yes, calling them games is a real understatement, as they are more of applications to be used daily or, in any case, on a regular basis, but without overdoing it. As if it were a real training session in the gym. As of course I didn’t…

Omae wa mou…

In 2018 he debuted on Nintendo Switch thanks to Imagineer the title Fitness Boxing, a software that allows you to train in fit boxing between the walls and the comfort of your own home, through a series of different activities and various teachers. This was followed by a second chapter, in all respects an improved and enriched version of content and instructors, and a particular spin-off, which took everyone by surprise in its announcement during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, namely Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star.

In this particular chapter, the famous familiar faces of the work Hokuto no Ken they make themselves available to the players as if they were real coaches, ready to guide us in the most important and difficult journey that a person can undertake in the course of their life: stay or get back in shape. As much as one might think of its simplicity, given that it is not a real game as mentioned above, it is good to put your hands forward and say that this title is not a mere reskin of one of the previous two Fitness Boxing, but rather offers different sides, new approaches to what is shown to us on the screen both outside and during training sessions, so that all the experience perceived thanks to this marries perfectly with the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of the series of Buronson And Tetsuo Hara.

GO MAN!

We will begin our path to perfect shape in the company of Kenshirothe historic and beloved protagonist who will speak to us, to my immense surprise, in Italian. A very welcome and unexpected addition, especially considering that Fitness Boxing 2 it offered a voice-over of the coaches in English and Japanese only. By setting our physical parameters and our goals, Ken will start training us on how to throw jabs, uppercuts, hooks, dodges and much more, which we will gradually assimilate and will be used more and more frequently during our daily routines.

There are three main training methods: Routine, Free trainingAnd Battles. The first is in all respects the main training routine, to be carried out daily or on a regular basis to achieve the goals previously set, and which will mix together various types of exercises to offer a session as complete as possible, while in the second we will choose one of the exercises available and tackle only that, in a targeted way.

Both Routine and Free Training modes can also be played in two playerswith the hit bars moving left for player 1 and right for player 2.

The decidedly more amusing and likeable mode is instead that of Battlesone thing that really shouldn’t have been missing, that he will strip us from the clothes of any simple human being to make us dress up in Ken’s too tight ones. Guided by none other than by Toki in person, we will have to identify ourselves with the successor of the divine school of Hokuto, being him, breathing like him, moving like him, and not only defeating hordes of enemies with fists but also facing Boss battles against the various antagonists seen in the course of work. It will be a really long journey, where each chapter is made up of several parts characterized by different training intensities, and in the end it will end with the long-awaited battle against the current boss. However, tackling more than one part a day is half suicidefor this reason it will not be really immediate to be able to get to the final battle, transforming everything into a real journey capable of really leaving you with something … beyond physical tiredness.

This will also be the mode that we will have to face and complete in its entirety to unlock the respective defeated characters and make them available in the game shop, so that they can be purchased through the appropriate coins obtained with the various workouts and to be set up as coaches in Kenshiro’s place. Ken is in fact the default coach proposed by the game, with Mamiya which can be purchased practically immediately without the need to first be unlocked through battles, while for all the others there will be sweat. Literally! Staying on the theme of game coins, these can also be used to purchase additional songs to be set as background for training, or alternative costumes for the various instructors, who will basically wear the classic clothes seen in the series but which, thanks to these particular outfits, they will have a more “gym enthusiast” touch.

I’m already dead

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star it is a software to be taken lightly, as mentioned at the beginning, not a real video game to which you can be glued for many hours in an attempt to “finish” it, as it is potentially infinite, and which offers many training possibilities, don’t worry, normal or intensive.

There is no story to stand behind, although the modality Battle you try to change the cards on the table and propose training from a different point of view, as if we were reliving Kenshiro’s journey seen in the series. If possible, avoid becoming the successor of the divine school of lactic acid like yours trulywho tried everything possible in a short time to be able to write this review, and who has clearly glimpsed the star of death for days now. Train responsibly, and always wear the appropriate straps damn the Ma—

TOUGH BO(d)Y

Graphically, Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star it certainly does not reach the highest peak seen on Nintendo Switchwith models perhaps a little too exaggerated and more relevant to some previous generation of consoles (Kenshiro for example, in addition to being enormously huge in terms of muscles, his face looks like a mix between Derek Zoolander and Handsome Squidward). But let’s face it: this isn’t a real video game and the graphics really have the right effect! Hats off instead to the sound sector in general, from the music used for training, among which we also find new arrangements (not sung, of course) of the historical Japanese openings and endings proposed in order to be relevant to the sense of rhythm of the training. Hats off also for the decision and the courage to propose everything dubbed in Italian language, which many other real and definitely bigger and more important video games don’t do. Of course, some lines of dialogue from some characters sometimes seem too “robotic” and under-acted, but overall it’s really good.

No guys, I don’t think there’s even a need to say it, but it’s not about the Italian historical dubbingbut rather let’s talk about what we hear in the most “recent” productions such as The Legend of Raoul.

Who do we recommend Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star to?

I feel like recommending it with my eyes closed to anyone looking for a product to train and keep fit with peace of mind within their own home, perhaps for those who don’t have time for the gym or for those (like me… Ed) is too listless to go there. Its thematic nature can lead to appreciate it more than the simple and standard FFitness Boxing previously released. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a real game dedicated to Hokuto no Kenmaybe it’s better to jump into something decidedly different, like for example Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise.

