AksysGames has revealed the Western release date and new details for the highly anticipated Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKUThe title will be available in Europe starting from next September 5th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. We will be able to purchase it digitally on the eShop for €49.99 or in physical edition at all retailers for €54.99.

But that’s not all. The company has in fact revealed the first details on the additional content that will be released for the game. Let’s find out together.

Miku Exercise Editor

release date: September 19th

With this additional mode we can create personalized exercises by choosing from our favorite songs. It will be possible to share these exercises online and download those created by other players. The personalized exercises are designed only for single player mode.

Exercise BGM Pack Vol.1

release date: September 26th

Package that will include three additional songs:

WORLD IS MINE / ryo (supercell)

Tale of the Deep-sea Lily / n-buna

dreamin chuchu / emon (Tes.)

Exercise BGM Pack Vol.2

release date: October 3rd

Package that will include three additional songs:

Hand in Hand / kz (livetune)

kokoro / Toraboruta

Paradichlorobenzene / Garuna (OwataP)

Additional Costume Sakura Set

release date: October 10th

Miku will dress in the colors of cherry blossoms thanks to this unique costume.

