Imagineer announced a new iteration of the series of Fitness Boxing which, after taking us to the post-apocalyptic world of Hokuto no Kentakes us to that of VOCALOID with Hatsune Miku. Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise will be available from spring of 2024currently only in Japan, on Nintendo Switch.

Naturally within the game there will be many songs that have made the virtual artist famous, as well as a main theme specially composed by cosMo@bousouP. Let’s see the teaser trailer below.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise – Teaser trailer

Source: Imagineer Street Gematsu