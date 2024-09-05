AksysGames has released the launch trailer for Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKUavailable from today on Nintendo Switch. As previously mentioned, not only will we be able to train in the company of Miku and other Piapro charactersbut there will also be 24 iconic songs available in addition to the original songs created specifically for the game.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that you can discover more details about the game and the contents that will be released in the future in our previous article. Enjoy!

Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU – Launch Trailer

Source: AksysGames