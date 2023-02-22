The outbreak of prolonged protests and demonstrations in Peru, the result of the social unrest in the South American country, could weaken the credit profiles of some companies in the South American country, the Fitch rating agency warned on Wednesday. Companies with high operating exposure to areas of social unrest as well as businesses that depend on domestic consumption or production of goods and services could experience business disruptions severe enough to affect their ability to service debt, the firm’s analysts say with New York based Julie Garcia, Caroline Rudge and Stephen Boyd.

According to the latest report from the Ombudsman’s Office, 60 people have died in the demonstrations that began in December, when then-President Pedro Castillo failed in his self-coup attempt and was apprehended by the authorities. Castillo is being held in a Lima jail, where he is serving an 18-month provisional sentence for trying to dissolve Congress and impose an emergency government. His supporters have since taken to the streets, demanding early elections, something that has not been approved by Congress.

The credit rating is granted by private analysis firms such as Fitch to companies or governments that issue debt bonds in international markets. Issuers that are ‘investment grade’ have access to a larger pool of buyers and pay lower interest rates. Some corporations in Peru, as well as the government itself, currently enjoy investment grade, but in October, the Finance Ministry asked Congress to pass “urgent” measures, since Peru could lose its rating and pay more in interest. Fitch changed its outlook for the country from stable to negative in October last year, as the Castillo government survived two failed congressional efforts to oust him and his Cabinet had high staff turnover.

“Companies operating in the natural resources and mining sectors have the highest risk of operational disruption from social unrest,” Fitch said in its report. “Many of Peru’s mines are located in the Cuzco and Puno regions, where protesters have concentrated their activities. Located southeast of Lima, close to Bolivia, these rural regions have mountainous terrain that limits the number of transportation corridors. Prolonged lockdowns could lead to a decline in metal supplies and ultimately revenue,” the analysts added.

This weakens their financial position and increases the risk that they will not be able to meet their debt payment. “Negative rating actions are possible in a scenario of prolonged social instability affecting a company’s operations, after consideration of insurance and other compensatory measures,” Fitch warned. According to the firm, the Minsur company suspended operations at one of its mines due to nearby protests; Minmetals’ Las Bambas mine, Glencore’s Antapaccay mine and Hudbay Mineral’s Constancia mine have also had to halt operations intermittently.

