Fitch Ratings confirmed that Jakarta launched the Indonesian Investment Authority, which is considered as Indonesia’s “sovereign wealth fund”, which would enhance Indonesia’s ability to mobilize financing by attracting foreign capital to invest in infrastructure in the medium to long term.

The agency described the new “fund”, which was inaugurated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo last month, as a gateway for investment in both the private sector and projects of Indonesian state-owned companies, pointing out that the fund has the authority for both lending and borrowing. “Fitch” indicated that the injection of foreign capital into the “fund” would advance investments in the Indonesian infrastructure, pointing out that a number of foreign funds and government-supported development agencies, such as the American International Finance and Development Corporation, have shown a great desire to enter into Investment partnerships with the Indonesian Fund.

The agency clarified that the legal and political situation of the “fund”, which enjoys the support of President Joko Widodo, provides reassurances to foreign partners who want to invest, stressing that Article 72 of the Regulations for the Fund’s work makes it less exposed to insolvency and bankruptcy cases.

Officials said that the “sovereign fund” is studying investment opportunities in dozens of road concessions that collect fees worth 2.6 billion dollars and other projects in Indonesia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to raise the target value of the new wealth fund to 100 billion dollars this year. Informed sources revealed that Widodo discussed the new target, which comes much higher than the previous target, which came at 225 trillion rupees (16 billion dollars), in meetings with government officials and political allies recently. The largest economy in Southeast Asia is seeking to launch mega projects to lead the transformation in the economy this year, and the fund, which bears the name “Nusantara Investment Authority”, will play a major role in financing them.