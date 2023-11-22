The agency explained that downgrading the banking operating environment rating takes into account the banks’ large exposure to sovereign debt, which it estimated to be approximately 50 percent of the banking sector’s total assets.

Fitch lowered the operating environment rating of four Egyptian banks to “B-” with a stable outlook, from “B” with a previously negative outlook.

The four banks are the National Bank, the Banque Misr – the two largest government banks in Egypt – the Commercial International Bank – the largest private bank in the country – and the Cairo State Bank.

Egypt is suffering from the dilemma of providing dollar liquidity to meet its needs, after the Corona crises and the war in Ukraine, with the postponement of two reviews of a program that the government signed with the International Monetary Fund in December to obtain a loan worth $3 billion, from which it obtained one tranche.

It is noteworthy that this November, Fitch lowered the long-term repayment risk rating of the four banks with a stable outlook.

This comes after the agency lowered, at the beginning of November, Egypt’s rating on its ability to meet long-term obligations in foreign currency to “B-” from “B” with a stable future outlook.