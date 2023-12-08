Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 14:22

Fitch Ratings has improved forecasts for global economic growth this year and next, amid signs of resilience in the United States. The agency, however, still expects a considerable slowdown ahead, given the effects of monetary tightening and the risks associated with the liquidity crisis in the Chinese real estate market.

In the most recent edition of the global outlook report, the institution projects that the planet’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 2.9% in 2023, or 0.4 percentage points above the previous estimate, from September.

The expectation for expansion in 2024 was also raised, from 1.9% to 2.1%.

On the other hand, Fitch reduced its projection for global GDP growth in 2025, from 2.8% to 2.5%.

“A more prolonged impact of monetary tightening points to a slower slowdown in 2024, but also a weaker subsequent recovery,” explains the agency.