SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The risk rating agency Fitch said on Monday that the risk aversion in the local debt market after the bankruptcy of Americanas should be temporary.

For Fitch, Brazilian companies face “manageable” refinancing risks, with $65 billion in debt maturing over the next two years, according to a report.

Fitch mentions that several issues were suspended after the retailer’s crisis surfaced and that there was a signal of potential repricing in funding costs.

However, the “lower demand for private debt is likely to be temporary and a prolonged weakening in available liquidity is not incorporated into the ratings,” Renato Donatti, director of Fitch, said in the statement.

Still, he added that if this recent behavior persists, “it will significantly increase refinancing risks for Brazilian companies, with negative credit implications for several ratings, particularly those with the greatest refinancing needs in 2023–2024.”

(By Andre Romani)