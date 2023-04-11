The global rating agency said that the positive outlook for the Sultanate reflects the decline in government debt relative to the gross domestic product, with the rise in oil prices, the imposition of spending restrictions, and the reduction of external liquidity risks.

The Sultanate of Oman repaid 1.1 billion Omani riyals ($2.86 billion) of loans in the first quarter of this year, bringing the volume of public debt down at the end of March to 16.6 billion riyals ($43.1 billion).

The Omani Ministry of Finance said that the country was able to pay off these debts, depending on the increase in government revenues after the rise in oil prices.

Fitch Ratings said its outlook also includes expectations that the Omani government will remain committed to fiscal consolidation. It also expected Oman’s net foreign sovereign assets to return to a positive position this year.

However, the agency warned that potential social pressures due to the low employment rate of Omani youth still pose a risk to public finances.

The increase in production, along with the rise in oil prices, led to a budget surplus amounting to 372 million riyals at the end of February, compared to 210 million riyals in the same period of the previous year, while the state’s general revenues jumped 12 percent until the end of February 2023, and public spending increased by 4 percent.

The Ministry of Finance said that oil and gas revenues represent about 80 percent of total public revenues, which makes the Sultanate more vulnerable to global fluctuations in oil prices.

Oman launched a medium-term financial plan in 2020 to reduce public debt, diversify sources of revenue and stimulate economic growth.

And it recorded a financial surplus in 2022, amounting to 1,146 riyals, after the rise in oil prices boosted revenues.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook for Oman to positive, from stable, earlier this month, saying the government was reforming its budget and lowering its gross debt ratio to 40 percent of GDP in 2022 from around 60 percent in 2022. 2021.

The agency expected that the GDP growth of the Sultanate of Oman would reach about 2.5 percent annually, on average, between 2023 and 2026.