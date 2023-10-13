Fitch estimates a lower-than-expected decline in public debt and considers a debt/GDP ratio of 139.6% by 2026 to be “ambitious”.

Fitch shows concern for Italian public finances. The American rating agency believes that the estimates of Nadef (Update note to the Economic and Financial Document) on which the Budget law“represent a significant easing of fiscal policy relative to previous targets.”

Analysts therefore revise their estimates of the Italian deficit for 2023 to 5.2% of GDP and 4.2% in 2024. Numbers closer “to the new government objectives after the May revisions”. A smaller decline in public debt relative to GDP is also expected compared to that estimated in the Nadef. It is estimated that the debt-to-GDP ratio will fall to 140.3%, or 1.3% versus the 2.2% estimated in May. The debt will then stabilize at 140% of GDP in 2025.

According to analysts, the 2023 deficit will be affected above all by the Super bonus. In the Nadef it is 5.3% of GDP compared to the 4.5% indicated in the Del last April. The 2024 target is 4.3% and incorporates a net fiscal package of 0.7%, including a 0.6% labor tax cut. The deficit targets for the following years will therefore be “relaxed” up to 2.9% in 2026.

The political implications

Fitch considers the objective of a “ambitious”. debt/GDP ratio at 139.6% in 2026 thanks to revenues from privatizations, equal to 1% of gross domestic product. However, Fitch recognizes that “public support for Meloni government has held up and the parliamentary majority is more stable than in many previous administrations.”

The Meloni government “faces considerable political pressure to deliver more than its electoral pledges, which weighs on the prospects for greater consolidation and reforms to reduce fiscal risks.” Fitch it therefore revised its forecasts GDP growth for Italy in September at 0.9% in 2023, 1% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025. The average growth is therefore slightly lower than that forecast by Nadef. Fitch also does not forget to define the state of work for the “key uncertainty”. Pnrr.

