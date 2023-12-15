Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 15:23

The risk rating agency Fitch reaffirmed this Friday, the 15th, Brazil's BB rating and maintained a stable outlook. In July, the classifier had raised the grade by one grade.

For Fitch, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrated great political pragmatism in this first year, “refraining from major changes in the monetary structure, promoting measures to increase revenues and defending greater investments by state entities, but not a return to the aggressive parafiscal policy of the past”.

Fitch sees the country with robust international reserves and a large liquidity cushion in the Treasury. Furthermore, it praises the flexible exchange rate and the position of sovereign net external creditor. But he points out that the grade is limited by the weak potential for economic growth, governance problems, high and growing public debt/GDP ratio and budget rigidity.

The agency projects that general government gross debt will rise to 74.6% of GDP in 2023, from 71.7% in 2022, and expects the ratio to remain on an upward trajectory, approaching 80% by 2025, well above of the median of countries with a BB rating, of 53%.

The country's GDP should expand by 3.0%, although Fitch recognizes a slowdown in the second half of the year.

“Consumption remains dynamic, supported by a strong labor market, but investment has been falling, reflecting greater sensitivity to the high interest rate environment. We expect growth to moderate to 1.5% in 2024, reflecting the continuation of these trends and less favorable base effects, before returning to a near-trend pace of 2.1% in 2025,” says the classifier.