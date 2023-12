Fitch reaffirmed its Long-Term Default Rating in Foreign and Local Currency for Braskem Idesa, a Braskem subsidiary that operates in Mexico, at B+, changing its outlook from “on negative watch” to “negative.”

“The B+ rating reflects a weak outlook for polyethylene (PE) and a slower than expected market recovery trajectory. In recent months, PE demand in North America has seen a 10% decline,” highlighted Fitch.



