Agency highlighted “impasses” on the debt ceiling to avoid default as a reason for attention

A Fitch Ratings downgraded the risk rating of the United States debt this Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023) from “AAA” to “AA+”. The agency stated that it expects a “fiscal deterioration in the next 3 years” and cited the recent “deadlock” involving the US debt ceiling as a cause for alarm.

After troubled negotiations between the White House and Congress, the United States managed to raise the debt ceiling at the end of May and avoid a default expected in June.

“In Fitch’s view, there has been a steady deterioration in governance standards over the last 20 years, including fiscal and debt issues, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025,” the agency said in the report.

Fitch also stated that it expects a “increasing burden” of the federal government debt. He also said that the government “it lacks a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most countries, and has a complex budget process”.

WHITE HOUSE REACTS

In announcement disclosed this 3rd (Aug 1st), the press secretary of the White House Karine Jean-Pierre said she disagreed “tightly” of Fitch Ratings’ decision.

He stated that the classification model used “diminished during President Trump’s tenure and then improved” during Biden’s tenure.

“It is unrealistic to downgrade the United States at a time when President Biden has delivered the strongest recovery of any major economy in the world”the White House said in the note.

He also criticized what he called “extremism” by “republican officials” who would have, according to the Presidency, encouraged default, undermined governance and democracy and sought “extend deficit-increasing tax breaks for the rich and corporations”.

BRAZIL IMPROVES

On July 26, Fitch Ratings upgraded Brazil’s credit rating from BB- to BB. The agency stated that the improvement was a reflection of the “a better-than-expected macroeconomic and fiscal performance in May to successive shocks in recent years, proactive policies and reforms”.