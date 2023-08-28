Locations are the State of São Paulo, Alagoas, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, in addition to the cities of São Paulo and Niterói

The risk rating agency Fitch reviewed the ratings long-term national investments in 4 states and two Brazilian cities, with a stable outlook. They rose from AA(bra) to AAA(bra), the highest on the national scale.

The locations with altered risk classification were:

the state of Sao Paulo;

the State of Alagoas;

the State of Rio de Janeiro;

the State of Paraná;

the city of São Paulo;

the city of Niteroi.

The changes reflect the national improvement in ranking. On July 26, the country’s sovereign risk rating was upgraded from BB- to BB, with a stable outlook. According to the agency, the note is a consequence of the “macroeconomic performance above expectations”.

According to announcement announced on Thursday (24.Aug.2023), the ratings from the states of São Paulo, Alagoas and Rio de Janeiro benefited from the “intergovernmental financial support and are equalized to the implicit national scale rating for the Brazilian sovereign”.

RATING

The reviews of rating are used to modify ratings for reasons unrelated to credit quality to reflect changes in the national rating scale. ratings and on a country’s relative levels of risk.

On a national scale, the ratings measure the relative vulnerability to default on legal obligations for local issuers in Brazil, excluding transfer and convertibility risks.

You ratings assigned by Fitch are reviewed at least annually.

