ABU DHABI (Reuters) Fitch Ratings Agency said that the Dubai branch of Fitch Ratings Ltd. has obtained a license from the Securities and Commodities Authority, the federal authority that regulates credit rating agencies, effective April 6.
The agency stated that the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority covers the provision of credit ratings for “inside” entities listed on the Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
.
#Fitch #obtains #license #operate #UAE
Leave a Reply