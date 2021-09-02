Fitch ratings improved the ratings assigned to Bper Banca, in particular, the rating on long-term deposits was raised from BB + to BBB- in the investment grade area and the long-term issuer rating was increased from BB to BB ”with outlook confirmed as stable. The credit institution communicates this in a note. The rating action, we read, ” reflects on the one hand the Bank’s solid capital position, together with an improvement in credit quality thanks to the significant decrease in the incidence of non-performing loans, and on the other the benefits in terms of competitive positioning, volumes and income prospects deriving from the acquisition of the business unit from Intesa Sanpaolo ”.