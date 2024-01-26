Fitch Ratings downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas' long-term foreign currency credit rating from “CCC-” to “D” amid debt restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Earlier, S&P Global Ratings had already taken a similar decision.

Fitch recognizes that the company has recorded an improvement in operational metrics since the Covid-19 pandemic, but explains that the increase in lease payments and high interest rates have put pressure on cash flow generation, which makes the company's unsustainable debt.

The agency estimates that Gol's total liabilities were R$20.3 billion in the third quarter, most of which resulted from foreign bonds.



