According to a recent report issued by the US agency, it is expected that the transportation and storage sectors, wholesale and retail trade, real estate, financial services, tourism and related sectors will remain the main drivers of Dubai’s economy during the remaining few months of this year.

Over the next year, these sectors will be responsible for Dubai achieving growth in its gross domestic product by an expected rate of 3.4 percent in 2024.

The agency said that it is expected that several positive factors will combine to stimulate both private consumption and investment in Dubai in 2024, which in turn will enhance the growth of the emirate’s economy during the same year.

She also indicated that the most prominent of these factors are the decline in inflationary pressures, a slight rise in oil, and the easing of monetary tightening policies pursued by various economies of the world, including the economies of the region, for a period of approximately two years.

The report explained that Dubai’s economy recorded 3.2 percent annual growth during the first half, compared to the same period last year, while the emirate’s economy is expected to record 3.6 percent annual growth in the third quarter of the year compared to the third quarter of last year, which reflects the accelerating nature. What characterizes the growth of Dubai’s economy at the present time.