Fitch also downgraded Lebanon’s short-term local currency credit rating from “C” to “RD” as well.

The agency maintained Lebanon’s long-term foreign currency credit rating on a restricted default status.

Fitch indicated that the “Eurobond” default remains as it is, as Lebanon is still in a state of default on its government debt in foreign currencies.

Lebanon had failed to pay the principal of the international bond due on March 9, 2020.

The Lebanese government is awaiting a decision to restructure the debt, after it stopped servicing its outstanding stock of Eurobonds.

Fitch Agency indicated that the decision came due to the slow implementation by Lebanon of IMF reforms, after the two parties reached an agreement at the staff level in April of last year, on an extended financing facility for a period of four years, at about $ 3 billion, to support a comprehensive reform program. economic and financial in the country.

In the framework of implementing the program, the International Monetary Fund at that time identified 10 prior procedures that Lebanon must implement in order to obtain the approval of the Board of Directors for the program.

Lebanon implemented only 4 measures, including the adoption of the 2022 budget in late September 2022, and Parliament also adopted the Banking Secrecy Law, but the IMF estimates that Lebanon does not meet its requirements and needs to be amended.

Fitch Agency confirmed that the special audit of the net international reserves of the Banque du Liban has been completed and will be published soon.