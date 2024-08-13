Fitch Ratings kept its outlook on the rating at negative, which means it could be downgraded again.

The Israeli war on Gaza has killed thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis. The latest war in the Palestinian enclave erupted after a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

“We believe the conflict in Gaza could continue into 2025 and there is a risk of it spreading to other fronts,” Fitch said in a statement.

But Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on Twitter, “A downgrade following the outbreak of war and the resulting geopolitical risks is natural.”

Fears have grown that the conflict in Gaza could escalate into a wider war in the Middle East after the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and the killing of Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

The shekel fell as much as 1.7 percent against the dollar on Monday and stocks closed down more than 1 percent in Tel Aviv as investors worried about a possible attack on Israel.

Fitch said that increased tensions between Israel and Iran and its allies could mean significant additional military spending, destruction of infrastructure and damage to economic activity and investment.

The credit rating agency expects the Israeli government to permanently increase military spending by about 1.5 percent of GDP compared to pre-war levels as the country bolsters its border defenses.

“Public finances have been affected and we expect a budget deficit of 7.8% of GDP in 2024 and debt to remain above 70% of GDP over the medium term,” Fitch said.

The country’s debt is expected to continue to rise after 2025 if military spending and economic uncertainty continue to increase.