





ZURICH (Reuters) – Fitch cut Credit Suisse’s long-term rating by one notch to ‘BBB’ with a negative outlook in the Swiss bank’s latest credit rating downgrade.

Moody’s downgraded its ratings and S&P released a tougher outlook for the bank’s outlook this week, as Credit Suisse tries to stem losses and regain balance under a new chief executive.

Fitch cited the Swiss bank’s new strategic review and a large second-quarter loss, as well as highlighting challenges in stabilizing performance and generating adequate profitability from its wealth management franchise.

The strategic review is likely to result in “significant restructuring expenses at a time when the bank’s poor performance limits internal capital generation,” the bank said on Thursday.

Fitch’s negative outlook reflects the view that a further restructuring plan would give rise to significant execution risk, particularly if it requires material costs due to the bank’s poor earnings generation.

Credit Suisse has appointed head of asset management Ulrich Koerner as its new chief executive, tasking him with slashing more than $1 billion in cost savings.

The move comes after Credit Suisse suffered billions in losses last year, including the loss of $5.5 billion to Archegos and $10 billion in supply chain funds linked to British financier Greensill.

The bank says it is well capitalized and will emerge stronger from the renovation. Credit Suisse shares are down more than 40% this year.

(By Michael Shields)







