Argentine President Alberto Fernández: A risk rating agency report pointed out that an agreement with the IMF did not rule out the possibility of default | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The rating agency Fitch this Wednesday (26) reduced the rating of Argentina’s long-term sovereign debt due to the “deep” macroeconomic imbalances that persist in the South American country.

Fitch downgraded Argentina’s rating from CCC (substantial credit risk) to CCC-.

In a report, the agency said the downgrade reflects Argentina’s “deep macroeconomic imbalances” and “a highly limited external liquidity position”, which Fitch expects will increasingly affect the South American country’s ability to pay the as foreign currency debt service increases in the coming years.

According to Fitch, the extended facilities agreement signed by Argentina with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March “has not yet proved to be a solid anchor” to boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves and improve prospects for a recovery in market access. debt, “increasing the risks of a potential credit event”.

Fitch believes that Argentina’s ability to pay its local currency debt is also affected.

According to the agency’s analysis, a large burden of peso maturities expiring next year “may be difficult to refinance” if the market accelerates its nervousness in the run-up to Argentina’s presidential elections.

Fitch projects inflation, one of Argentina’s main macroeconomic imbalances, to reach 100%, up from 51% in 2021.

If it reaches that rate, it will be “the highest level in Argentina in decades, driven by excess money, global pressures on prices and expectations of devaluation that contaminate pricing behaviours”, he concluded.