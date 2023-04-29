France – Fitch, one of the main rating agencies of the States, lowered this Friday the French rating from “AA” to “AA-” due to strong social tensions and the “political alley” around the pension reform.

“Political stagnation and (sometimes violent) social movements represent a risk for Macron’s reform program,” the agency writes in the press release announcing the downgrade of the French rating by one notch, to “AA-“, versus “AA” earlier.

The Government definitively approved its pension reform plan, which provides for a postponement of the legal age from 62 to 64 years, thanks to the support of article 49.3 of the Constitution, which makes it possible to approve a text without a vote in Parliament. What generated a intensification of the protests and several days of violent demonstrations throughout the territory, reminiscent of the episode of the yellow vests of 2018.

“This decision has sparked protests and strikes across the country and will likely strengthen radical and anti-establishment forces,” said Fitch, adding a negative outlook to its previous rating, namely the risk of a downgrade.

The current stalemate could also “create pressure for more expansionary fiscal policy or a reversal of previous reforms,” ​​said Fitch, which this time attached its ‘AA-‘ rating with a stable outlook.

Fitch is the first of the three main international rating agencies to downgrade France’s rating since the adoption of the pension reform.

Although a rating update was expected last Friday, Moody’s did not take any rating action. On the other hand, the S&P Global agency, which currently rates France “AA” with a negative outlook, will publish its findings on June 2.

“Significant Budget Deficits”

The French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, regretted in a statement on Friday the “pessimistic assessment” of Fitch, considering that the rating agency “underestimates the consequences of the reforms”, in particular that of the withdrawals.

In its conclusions published on Friday, Fitch refers to “significant budget deficits and modest progress” in their reduction.

After reaching 4.7% in 2022, the French public deficit should rise slightly this year to 4.9% before gradually falling from 2024, anticipates the Government in its stability program published in recent days.

Fitch forecasts a deficit of 5% this year and 4.7% next.

Debt reduction should experience a boost according to the Government, with a debt that will represent 108.3% of GDP in 2027, that is, 4 points less than previously expected, but still very far from the European objective of 60%. It was at 111.6% of GDP at the end of 2022.

Fitch also anticipates less robust growth than what was envisioned in its previous November forecasts. This would be 0.8% this year compared to the 1.1% previously forecast, and 1.3% in 2024, compared to the 1.9% imagined in the latest forecasts.

The government is counting on growth of 1% this year.

With AFP, the original note on France.fr