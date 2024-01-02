With the arrival of the new year, the countdown to the debut of the new Fiat Panda. The next generation of the Italian city car will mark a small revolution for the best seller of the Turin car manufacturer which will also be 100% electric for the first time. An epochal turning point for the little Fiat car which, after turning 40, will evolve to meet the mobility needs of the future.

Production in Serbia

The first big news will be production, with the Pomigliano d'Arco lines which will continue to deal with the current generation of Fiat Panda but which will not host (at least for the moment) those of the new generation that will instead be born in Serbia, in Kragujevac. A news confirmed in the last weeks of 2023 by Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić after a meeting with Carlos Tavares. The new generation Fiat Panda will share the architecture with the new Citroen e-C3, i.e. the Smart Car platform, a variation of the CMP, which has so far been used in India and South America. This platform will allow production costs to be lowered and will integrate the new LFP, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate batteries. The price list should remain under 25,000 euros, with a range close to 300 km on a single charge.

Fiat Panda in the B segment

The new Panda should grow in size, with a crossover look rather than a classic city car and a possible entry into segment B, effectively abandoning the market share it has managed with extreme success to date. It is possible that some of the stylistic features seen on the Centoventi concept, much appreciated at its launch way back in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, will be taken up again.

Not just electric

Alongside the electric version of the Fiat Panda there will also be a petrol variant which will remain faithful in philosophy to the Panda we know today. According to some rumors coming from France, the new generation of Fiat Panda will be equipped with an endothermic version a 100 HP engine and will not exceed 15,000 euros, a cost all in all in line with the current one. It is possible that at a later stage the BEV range will expand with a second version with a smaller battery (similarly to the e-C3) with a price close to 19,000 euros. The new Fiat Panda should debut in Turin on 11 July 2024, when the brand will turn 125 years old.