IN SHAPE FOR SUMMER – EPISODE N ° 10, SQUAT PROGRESSION: MORE STRENGTH IN THE LEGS

EXERCISE 1 – BOX SQUAT – Starting position: standing shoulders up with arms extended forward. Do a push-up on the legs until the buttocks touch the rise while keeping the back straight and the arms forward. Once you have touched the rise, vigorously return to the starting position. If the movement is too complex, use a higher support surface . Keep your abs contracted throughout the movement.

EXERCISE 2 – WALL SIT – Starting position: standing with the upper back on a wall, legs straight with the feet in a forward position and shoulder width. The movement begins when you proceed with a bend of the legs until they form a 90 degree angle at the knee, keeping the whole back resting on the wall. Breathing is fluid. The aim is to hold the position without lifting the heels.

EXERCISE 3 – BOX SQUAT JUMP – Starting position: standing with the shoulders raised with the arms extended forward at shoulder height. Perform a leg bend (squat) until you touch the rise, immediately afterwards energetically extend your legs passing through the standing position until you perform a high jump bringing your arms to your sides to give yourself greater momentum. Repeat the movement only after having found a correct starting position.

CIRCUIT:

Exercise 1: 90 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Exercise 2: 30 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Exercise 3: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Repeat the circuit 6 consecutive times.

CHALLENGE:

Perform 20 repetitions of the first exercise, 1 minute of the second exercise and 10 of the third exercise 1 time per day until the next workout here on Affaritaliani.it

Riccardo Di Benedetto: Doctor of motor science, Elav Top fitness trainer, Personal trainer.

Instagram: @Riccardodibenedetto_pt

Edoardo Di Benedetto: Photographer, Digital creator

Instagram: @ Edoardodibenedetto.ph

