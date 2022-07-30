Fit for the summer: ninth episode, upper body workout – VIDEO

EPISODE N ° 9: UPPER BODY WORKOUT
EXERCISE 1 – ARM FOLDINGS ON ELEVATION
EXERCISE 2 – SIDE RISES
Starting position: sitting on raised arms at the sides that support the loads. Breathing in, raise your semi-stretched arms keeping them in line with your torso until your elbows are at shoulder height. Exhaling, return to the starting position. keep your back straight with your abs tight and your chest out throughout the entire range of motion
EXERCISE 3 – REVERSE CROSSES
Starting position: sitting on an elevated position with the torso relaxed on the thighs, looking at the ground and arms perpendicular to the floor supporting the loads. Inhaling, raise the semi-stretched arms until the elbows are at the height of the torso (always pointing upwards) without lifting the chest from the thighs. While exhaling, return comfortably to the starting position.
CIRCUIT:
Exercise 1: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery
Exercise 2: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery
Exercise 3: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery
Repeat the circuit 6 consecutive times.
CHALLENGE
Perform 20 repetitions of the first exercise, 10 of the second exercise and 10 of the third exercise 1 time per day until the next workout above Affaritaliani.it.
Riccardo Di Benedetto: Doctor of motor science, Elav Top fitness trainer, Personal trainer.
Instagram: @Riccardodibenedetto_pt
Edoardo Di Benedetto: Photographer, Digital creator
Instagram: @ Edoardodibenedetto.ph
