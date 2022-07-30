Saturday, July 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fit for the summer: ninth episode, upper body workout – VIDEO

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

EPISODE N ° 9: UPPER BODY WORKOUT

EXERCISE 1 – ARM FOLDINGS ON ELEVATION

EXERCISE 2 – SIDE RISES

Starting position: sitting on raised arms at the sides that support the loads. Breathing in, raise your semi-stretched arms keeping them in line with your torso until your elbows are at shoulder height. Exhaling, return to the starting position. keep your back straight with your abs tight and your chest out throughout the entire range of motion

EXERCISE 3 – REVERSE CROSSES

Starting position: sitting on an elevated position with the torso relaxed on the thighs, looking at the ground and arms perpendicular to the floor supporting the loads. Inhaling, raise the semi-stretched arms until the elbows are at the height of the torso (always pointing upwards) without lifting the chest from the thighs. While exhaling, return comfortably to the starting position.

See also  Superlega, Civitanova also wins in Monza: he is in the semifinal

CIRCUIT:

Exercise 1: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Exercise 2: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Exercise 3: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Repeat the circuit 6 consecutive times.

CHALLENGE

Perform 20 repetitions of the first exercise, 10 of the second exercise and 10 of the third exercise 1 time per day until the next workout above Affaritaliani.it.

Riccardo Di Benedetto: Doctor of motor science, Elav Top fitness trainer, Personal trainer.

Instagram: @Riccardodibenedetto_pt

Edoardo Di Benedetto: Photographer, Digital creator

Instagram: @ Edoardodibenedetto.ph

Read also:

Cdx program, Meloni chooses Fitto. A guarantee for the Brothers of Italy

Double mandate, from Fico to Toninelli: the champions of the people with no more seats

Vote, atomic splits on the left. Little parties to cultivate the vegetable garden

Apple and Amazon celebrate on the stock exchange after the accounts, Facebook suffers

Royal Family, William cheated on Kate. Prince, escapades and pegging. GOSSIP

Berlusconi is back on TV after 3 years and starts with the Salvini lists. VIDEO

Nexi, revenues jumped to € 1.5 million in the half year

Hera, ‘Energy for climate’ sustainability report published

Female entrepreneurship, the 5th Unioncamere report presented

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Offer for Sampdoria from the former Bonetti. And Blitzer, US tycoon, will also take care of it


#Fit #summer #ninth #episode #upper #body #workout #VIDEO

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Meta backtracks on fake news on Covid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.