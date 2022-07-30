Fit for the summer: ninth episode, upper body workout – VIDEO

EPISODE N ° 9: UPPER BODY WORKOUT

EXERCISE 1 – ARM FOLDINGS ON ELEVATION

EXERCISE 2 – SIDE RISES

Starting position: sitting on raised arms at the sides that support the loads. Breathing in, raise your semi-stretched arms keeping them in line with your torso until your elbows are at shoulder height. Exhaling, return to the starting position. keep your back straight with your abs tight and your chest out throughout the entire range of motion

EXERCISE 3 – REVERSE CROSSES

Starting position: sitting on an elevated position with the torso relaxed on the thighs, looking at the ground and arms perpendicular to the floor supporting the loads. Inhaling, raise the semi-stretched arms until the elbows are at the height of the torso (always pointing upwards) without lifting the chest from the thighs. While exhaling, return comfortably to the starting position.

CIRCUIT:

Exercise 1: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Exercise 2: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Exercise 3: 60 seconds of activity and 30 seconds of recovery

Repeat the circuit 6 consecutive times.

CHALLENGE

Perform 20 repetitions of the first exercise, 10 of the second exercise and 10 of the third exercise 1 time per day until the next workout above Affaritaliani.it.

Riccardo Di Benedetto: Doctor of motor science, Elav Top fitness trainer, Personal trainer.

Instagram: @Riccardodibenedetto_pt

Edoardo Di Benedetto: Photographer, Digital creator

Instagram: @ Edoardodibenedetto.ph

Read also: Cdx program, Meloni chooses Fitto. A guarantee for the Brothers of Italy Double mandate, from Fico to Toninelli: the champions of the people with no more seats Vote, atomic splits on the left. Little parties to cultivate the vegetable garden Apple and Amazon celebrate on the stock exchange after the accounts, Facebook suffers Royal Family, William cheated on Kate. Prince, escapades and pegging. GOSSIP Berlusconi is back on TV after 3 years and starts with the Salvini lists. VIDEO Nexi, revenues jumped to € 1.5 million in the half year Hera, ‘Energy for climate’ sustainability report published Female entrepreneurship, the 5th Unioncamere report presented

Subscribe to the newsletter

