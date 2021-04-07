Lady Dimitrescu is already preparing to get a few sighs and several scares from the players of resident Evil, because its large size surely hides a secret that we will discover.

Some time ago they revealed to us the total height of this new villain in the saga of Capcom, but even so there are several unknowns that little by little they are revealing.

Those with a certain foot fetish began to make theories about the extent of Lady Dimitrescu, and a developer finally revealed the answer.

Tomonori takano, art director of Resident Evil 8, has had to answer the strangest questions in order to satisfy the fans.

After revealing the height of Lady DimitrescuSome people began to wonder about the size of their feet, which should be huge due to their proportions.

Takano He confessed that the villain’s footwear would measure around 44 centimeters, that is, just over half of what a woman wears on average.

Shoes are surely hard to come by.

Although the foot size of Lady Dimitrescu It can seem huge, it is in proportion to the almost three meters of height of the character, not including the heels that he wears.

Taking advantage of the theme, Takano revealed that she created the villain’s shoes by referencing an actual pair of heels, which she scanned and modeled to give monstrous proportions, albeit realistic in the context of the game.

Resident Evil Village It will arrive on consoles on May 7, so until then we will see if Lady Dimitrescu continues to appear as an attractive enemy, or if she reveals a monstrous transformation.

Now that you know that Lady Dimitrescu fit big How many centimeters of difference do you have with the villain of the game of Capcom?

