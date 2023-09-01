Seniesa Estrada is the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council light flyweight champion. But her story has to do with more than boxing.

It’s a glimpse of what it was like to be young and Latina, growing up in the early 2000s amid the troubled East Los Angeles. It’s also a powerful father-daughter story. Estrada has been mentored in life and in boxing by her father, Joe, who at the time was trying to put his problems with drugs, crime and gangs behind him. By channeling her, he could show that he was capable of doing good. By fighting, Estrada helped him not go astray.

The Estradas shared a dream that seemed impossible in an era when female boxers existed on the far fringes of the sport, years before women’s boxing was introduced at the 2012 London Olympics and Ronda Rousey became a sensation in mixed martial arts.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Estrada and her father vowed that one day she would be a world champion and fight major fights in boxing meccas like Las Vegas.

She is now 31 years old, 5’2″, and still full of the wit and self-assurance she has always had.

Amazingly, almost everything that she and her father envisioned has come true.

She recently successfully defended her championships against Argentine competitor Leonela Yúdica in front of nearly 2,500 fans in Las Vegas. Her fights are now netting her hundreds of thousands of dollars. For the fight against Yúdica, Estrada headlined a card that included eight bouts between men.

Estrada, known as Superbad, has fought 25 times since turning pro in 2011. He has won every fight, nine by knockout.

“I always knew it would happen like this,” he said. “I was always thinking about it, dreaming about it, talking about it. And now all those things that she wanted are happening.”

Estrada’s career has had its twists. A foot injury to hers kept her out of the 2012 Olympics. Around that time, she gave up boxing for about a year, took classes at a community college and worked low-paying jobs, including as a waitress at an ice cream parlor.

Then the box attracted her again. It was worth continuing her drive to take women’s sport to new heights, opening doors for future generations of women and girls. Three more years and she’ll be ready to retire, she said.

Even so, Estrada pointed to the exhausting bill that the box charges. The ugly side of the business. The years he spent unable to get fights, training hard, but no real competition.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” he said, adding, “I’m still passionate about it, more than ever. But if someone were to ask: ‘Do you adore him?’ No, I don’t adore him. Not like before”.

When asked if he’s concerned about the dangers of his sport, Estrada was quick to respond. “As a boxer, that’s the last thing on your mind, because if you’re out there thinking you’re going to get hit and you might get hurt, you’re not going to focus on what you need to do to win.”

In the fight against Yúdica, Estrada got the early advantage. He was in and out like a buzzing bumblebee. He changed stance, jabs and hooks.

But Yúdica never gave up. Estrada absorbed heavy blows that twisted his neck and battered his face, causing the skin around his left eye to swell.

Estrada responded by unleashing a barrage of punches. His fists flew and the crowd roared.

The final round ended with a storm of punches, but no knockout. Estrada awaited the decision of the judges, with his father close to him. Then the voice of the announcer was heard.

“Your winner, by unanimous decision, and still WBC and WBA world champion, Seniesa ‘Superbad’ Estrada!”

By: Kurt Streeter