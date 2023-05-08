Final duel

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series reached the one-third mark of the season yesterday evening in Kansas, with the 12th of the 36 rounds scheduled by the very busy calendar of the main American automotive series. The Kansas Speedway appointment did not disappoint expectations, with the victory awarded during the last lap at the end of a spectacular duel between the Chevrolet of 2021 champion Kyle Larson and the Toyota of Denny Hamlin, veteran of the category and among the most successful drivers of all time who have never yet been crowned champion.

Hamlin triumphs

After a spectacular series of ‘blocks and replies’ to take first position, Hamlin looked for the decisive thrust in the last lap, touching the rival car just enough to make it widen against the outside wall and thus take, in perfect NASCAR style, his first win of the season. But if Larson sportingly accepted Hamlin’s “winner takes it all” move, the same did not happen in the rear between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson. The two, who reached the finish line in 5th and 29th position respectively, were the protagonists of some heated battles on the track.

DENNY HAMLIN WINS AT KANSAS AFTER AN EPIC BATTLE WITH KYLE LARSON! pic.twitter.com/2wfK5BnhVm — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Nerves tense

In particular, with -60 laps to go the two drivers, both working for two Chevrolet home teams, collided with Gragson who had to collect a puncture, thus falling to the rear. After the race, the Legacy Motor Club rookie faced Chastain, known to the international public for the incredible maneuver performed last year in Martinsville, which went around the world. Chastain, standard bearer of the Trackhouse team, is known to the NASCAR public for a rather ‘smoky’ temperament on the track, which led him to become the protagonist of several accidents with several colleagues.

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

It ends in punches

The face-to-face between the two soon turned into a real scuffle, culminating in a powerful right-footed strike by the runner-up of last championship on the unfortunate debutant. Only the intervention of the respective staff allowed to divide the two riders, who will certainly not fail to exchange more compliments in the next races. The Cup Series will be back on track next Sunday on the historic Darlington track.