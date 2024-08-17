Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

In the Turkish parliament, members of the government and the opposition fought during a debate about an imprisoned human rights lawyer. © Adem Altan/AFP

During a session of the National Assembly, things get heated. Several people are injured. The reason is a dispute over the detention of a member of parliament.

Ankara – Parliament was in the middle of a debate. Then suddenly it happened: MPs from the government and the opposition suddenly started beating each other. According to media reports, the dispute in Turkey was triggered by the way the imprisoned opposition MP Can Atalay was treated, after his mandate had been revoked.

The dispute flared up when Ahmet Sik of the Workers’ Party (TIP) criticized the government for imprisoning Atalay. He was not surprised that Atalay was being called a “terrorist,” Sik said. However, the biggest “terrorists” in the country are those “who sit here on these benches,” he added, alluding to the government majority.

MPs engage in wild brawl in Turkish parliament

Then things happened one after the other: First, the AKPMP Alpay Özalan made his grand entrance. The former football player, who played for 1. FC Köln for a time, slowly walked towards Sik and knocked him to the ground with a blow. Other MPs then intervened, and a wild brawl broke out. For half an hour, absolute chaos reigned in the parliament in Ankara.

At least two opposition MPs who tried to break up the scuffle were shot, according to the broadcaster. Habertürk He was slightly injured by blows at eye level. Images published in the media showed blood on the floor. The parliamentary session was temporarily suspended.

Afterwards, a motion by the opposition to examine the possibility of restoring Atalay’s mandate was debated. The parliament, dominated by the AKP and its right-wing extremist coalition partner MHP, rejected the motion.

Detention of MP triggers brawl in Turkish parliament

Parliament held an extraordinary session on the situation of Turkish human rights lawyer Can Atalay. In April 2022, Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison for aiding and abetting an attempted coup in connection with the anti-government Gezi protests of 2013. He was elected as a member of parliament in the parliamentary elections in May 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered Atalay’s release – but the Court of Cassation decided not to implement this.

The verdict against Atalay in the so-called Gezi trial is considered politically motivated and was ruled unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights. The Gezi protests of 2013 were also specifically directed against the then Prime Minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (cs/dpa/AFP)