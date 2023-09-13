













Fist of the North Star is a manga work written and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara and Yoshiyuki Okamura. His work was published from 1983 to 1988 and obtained 27 compilation volumes.

In addition, it received an anime adaptation by Toei Animation, this consisted of two seasons, released from 1984 to 1988. Together they have 152 episodes.

Subsequently, the work became popular and managed to consolidate projects such as films and spin offs. It has now been announced that will celebrate its fortieth anniversary with a new anime installment. However, the details are yet to be revealed.

What is Fist of the North Star about?

“The story of the manga is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The narrative centers on a man named Kenshiro, who is a specialist and successor master of a deadly martial art- He wanders the nuclear wasteland protecting the weak and innocent from violent bullies. However, on his journeys, he must deal with other master martial artists and figures from his past, including his “brother” Raoh, who has crowned himself king of the new world.” .

Fist of the North Star It is a very exciting installment and it seems that after more than 30 years we could see it again on our screens.

Where can I watch Fist of the North Star?

The anime is available in the Crunchyroll LATAM catalog. The 24 episodes of the 1984 and 1988 seasons are available in the premium mode.

On the other hand, Prime Video also has deliveryalthough only for the United States.

