US President Joe Biden took a tougher stance on Israel's offensive in Gaza, which he described as an “indiscriminate bombing” that he said has reduced international support for the Israeli government. For his part, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that there are currently “disagreements” with the US over the future of the Palestinian enclave after the war with Hamas.

This Tuesday, December 12, the obvious differences between Israel and its main ally, the United States, were revealed after the head of the White House indicated that perhaps it is time to reconsider the offensive in the Palestinian enclave and suggested to Netanyahu “change” your government

The American president criticized that the current Executive is “the most conservative in the history of Israel” and regretted that “he does not want a two-state solution.”

“Israel's security may depend on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States. It has the European Union, it has Europe, it has most of the world… But they are starting to lose that support because of the indiscriminate bombings that occur,” Biden said at a private fundraising event for his re-election campaign.

With these statements, the president of the United States gave a tougher view of the war than usual so far, since the Hamas attacks on Israel broke out on October 7.

In that sense, he also called on the Israeli Government not to make “the same mistakes” as the United States after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. “Let's not make the same mistakes that we made on September 11: there is no reason why “The United States was in a war in Afghanistan.”

President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. © Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

This fissure in the long-standing relationship between Tel Aviv and Washington comes just four days after the United States again saved Israel from a binding UN resolution in which Security Council members called for a ceasefire. in the war against Hamas. The United States, with a veto in the organization, denied the request.

However, prior to the statements that heated the ground, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the importance of the United States in the conflict.

I greatly appreciate the American support for destroying Hamas and returning our hostages. Following an intensive dialogue with President Biden and his team, we received full backing for the ground incursion and blocking the international pressure to stop the war. pic.twitter.com/Je1I2vA518 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 12, 2023



“We received a very clear message from the United States since the beginning of this conflict and that is that it is with us and that it understands well what the objective of this war is. That the objective is to eliminate Hamas and change the reality in the Gaza Strip. If we don't do it now, we will return to October 7th again and again and not only in Israel, the threat of terrorism is not only to Israel, which is on the frontier of radical Islamic terrorism. We have already seen what can happen in other places in the world and can also reach Europe, the United States and Latin America,” he explained.

What does Israel plan for Gaza after “eliminating” Hamas?

Another major breaking point in the relations of both leaders is based on the future of the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli Prime Minister does not consider it feasible that, after the war is over, the Strip will remain in the hands of third parties or Palestinian authorities and, in an official statement, he said: “After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism and finance terrorism.”

For the United States, what is indicated is that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), which governs small parts of the occupied West Bank, regain control of Gaza that it lost in 2007 when Hamas took it by force.

According to Washington, Israel “should not” completely occupy the Gaza Strip after the war, while Israel has rejected the United States plan for a Palestinian government in the enclave, where just under 3 million people lived as of October 7.

Reducing support for Israel

Although from the beginning of the conflict, Biden showed his “unwavering” support for Israel in its objective of eliminating Hamas, with the passage of time, a growing offensive and an increase in victims that does not stop, the president of the main power world has softened its discourse regarding the attacks in Gaza and has put pressure on Netanyahu to give in on the bombings.

This same Tuesday, also in North America, another country supported the words of the American leader: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Mélanie Joly, publicly announced the change of position of the Canadian Governmentwhich until now almost entirely supported the political position of its neighbor the United States and its ally Israel.

How to understand the double discourse of world leaders regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?





11:16 United States and Israel © France 24

“Thinking about the future of Israelis and Palestinians, Canada joins the international call for a humanitarian ceasefire,” the minister declared at a press conference in Ottawa, in which she indicated that the only solution to the conflict It is the creation of a Palestinian State.

Joly explained that the change in position of his Government, which until now had only requested “pauses” in hostilities, occurred after his country received its counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Palestinian Authority over the weekend.

An event that also occurs after Canada voted in favor of the UN resolution that immediately requests a ceasefire in Gaza.

Joly, who referred to the “horrible scenes of sexual violence” committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, made it clear that although IIsrael “has the right to defend itself”, it is important “the way it does so, to take care of the future of the region and the Israelis themselves“.

With EFE and AP.