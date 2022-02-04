In 2020, 377,000 new cases of malignant neoplasms were diagnosed in Italy, a quarter of which are attributable to cancers of the digestive system (esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, gallbladder / biliary tract and colorectal). This was underlined by the Fismad (Italian Federation of Digestive System Diseases Society) which, on the occasion of the World Cancer Day promoted by the Uicc (Union for International Cancer Control), highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on these pathologies: in 2020, compared to the previous three years, in the country the percentage of missed diagnoses is estimated equal to 15.9% for gastric cancer, 11.9% for colorectal cancer and 9.9% for pancreatic cancer. The delays in screening for colorectal neoplasms, in particular, have led to a significant reduction in diagnoses of cancer and advanced adenoma, with repercussions on mortality at 5 years that could cancel the positive effect obtained by the introduction of early diagnosis programs.

If you give Aiom data (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) in 2021 in Italy, tumors were the cause of death for 100,200 men and 81,100 women, Fismad notes that “the estimate of the impact of the pandemic on cancer mortality in 2021 presents numerous uncertainties, also characterized by diagnostic and therapeutic delays with short-long-term effects on the affected population”. Hence “the need to place colorectal cancer screening programs at the center of the priorities of institutions and political authorities – asks the federation – so that they can be extended to the whole national territory, guaranteeing their adoption and implementation through dedicated paths that guarantee its continuity and further strengthening “.

But more generally “it is essential to keep the attention on oncological pathologies high – the experts exhort – including cancers of the digestive system for which Fismad has been involved for years on the national territory with prevention activities, the implementation of new technologies for early diagnosis and treatment, and the promotion of research activities ” .

It is estimated that nearly 9.6 million people will die of cancer this year alone, Fismad remarks. AND, due to a lack of early diagnosis or effective treatments, the number of deaths is estimated to increase to 13.2 million per year by 2030.

“Many of these deaths – warns the federation – can only be avoided with greater support and funding from governments, to activate and promote prevention programs, implement early diagnosis strategies and develop new antineoplastic drugs”.

Particularly important initiatives for neoplasms such as those of the digestive system, considering that “unfortunately for some of these tumors, in particular pancreas and esophagus – remember the specialists – mortality is very high, in most cases an early diagnosis and treatments are not possible It is estimated “for example” that, in Europe, pancreatic cancer will become the second leading cause of cancer death in 2030 “.