On the occasion of the 28th “National Congress of Digestive Diseases”, the Italian Federation of the Digestive System Diseases Society relaunches the project of a territorial gastroenterology to better respond to the needs of patients and sends clear messages to the institutions: increase the number of beds and operational units that act for gastroenterology and become aware that digestive system diseases represent on average – among acute and chronic patients – the second cause of hospitalization at national level. During the meeting, among the many topics discussed, scientific focus on autoimmune diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, colorectal cancer and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.