The process of expanding the Fisker range proceeds step by step. The first step concerns the Ocean SUV, which will go into production at the beginning of next year, but immediately afterwards the focus will be on the city car Pear: it will be assembled in the United States, and according to Fisker it will be fundamental to the company’s ambitious growth plan. It will be a compact and affordable car, which will bring the US brand up to par 1 million vehicles per year by 2027.

The new Fisker Pear will be built by the tech manufacturing giant, according to Autocar Foxconn in a plant in Ohio, formerly owned by General Motors, with an initial capacity of 250,000 units per year starting in 2024. In terms of price, size and volume, the new battery-powered city car from Fisker will become a viable rival of the three new 100% electric models arriving from the Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen brands, whose launch is scheduled for 2025. We remind you that the Pear will be based on a steel platform cheaper than the aluminum one used at the base of the Ocean SUV, which will also be used to produce two other electric models: the development program of the US brand envisages the rationalization of production costs as its main target, so as to ensure that the new Pear can be sold as a premium car with a starting price of less than $ 30,000.

At the moment, few details are known about it the design and style of the new Pear: Fisker has limited itself to describing it as a kind of original vehicle, which will not have many similarities to SUVs and which will rather look like a small futuristic space shuttle. The US brand has admitted that it is a project risky not only because of the difficulties in competing with cars outside of the main market segments, but also because the model boasts many unique features that have never been brought to the market by anyone before.